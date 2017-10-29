2 injured in Denver shooting early Sunday morning

DENVER – Two people were injured after a shooting in southwest Denver early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened in the 900 block of South Irving Street near West Kentucky Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Denver police said.

The two men were transported to an area hospital in transported in critical condition.

Police said that the incident happened in the street and may have been connected to a house party in the area.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Denver police are continuing to investigate.