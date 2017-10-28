× Twin Peaks Golf Course in Longmont closed after clubhouse fire

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Twin Peaks Golf Course in Longmont is closed for the weekend after fire damaged the clubhouse early Saturday.

The first firefighters arrived at about 4:35 a.m. to find the east side of the building engulfed in flames.

The heaviest damage was to the outdoor pavilion area.

Officials said there was also smoke and water damage to some interior areas of the clubhouse.

Investigators were on scene Saturday to find the origin and cause of the fire.

The golf course will remain closed until at least Monday morning.