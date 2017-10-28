These apps can keep your kids safe during Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- From features that are already on your phone ... to brand new apps you can download at no cost to you. We've got you covered when it comes to keeping your kids safe during Halloween activities.

Don't forget about your alarm function. Set alarms on your kid's cell phone to remind them to check in with you periodically.

As far as those free apps to download, here are three that will provide you some reassurance.

Family Locator

This app tracks real time your kids' or spouse's location to help you keep tabs on all family members. You can even receive notifications when your kids reach their destination.

Red Panic Button

This app is specifically designed for emergencies. One press of the red button sends a text message with a link to your child's GPS coordinates to all people on their 'panic contact list.'

Life360

This app allows users to create private group chats. You can even set boundary limits for your kids in the event that they are not supposed to cross a certain street.

Lastly, don't forget about the smart phone's flashight function for extra night visibility. This feature comes with all Android and iPhones.

Who knows? You might find these apps and features so useful you use them all the time - instead of just for trick or treating.