DENVER — The people voted and the two baby male red pandas at the Denver Zoo will now be called Pabu and Sabal.

ICYMI: Thank you to all who voted to name our red panda cubs! With more than half the votes, their names are officially Pabu and Sabal. pic.twitter.com/JdNy7R8lm9 — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) October 28, 2017

The zoo came up with pairs of names for the cubs for voters to choose from.

Oolong and Chai … types of tea

Pabu and Sabal … Pabu means puffball and Sabal means strong one

Peyton and Eli … it’s likely no explanation is needed

The voting ended Thursday.

The cubs were born at the Denver Zoo in August. They have not made their public debut yet.