Pop star postpones Denver show due to sinus infection

DENVER — Pop star Bruno Mars is “not well enough to perform,” according to Altitude Tickets, and his illness will prevent him from playing his scheduled show at the Pepsi Center on Monday.

A short statement released on the Altitude website says the show will be postponed and a rescheduled date has not yet been announced. Tickets sold for the rescheduled October 30th concert will be honored at the new date.

Mars tweeted an apology to fans in a post Saturday afternoon, characterizing his illness as a severe sinus infection.

Tickets are temporarily postponed for sale until new date is announced.