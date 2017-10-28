× Passenger killed in head-on crash near Utah Park in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person died in a head-on crash in Aurora Saturday morning.

Police said one vehicle was heading south on Peoria Street at a high rate of speed, hit a small dip and the driver lost control near East Mexico Avenue. This happened at about 10:30 a.m. near Utah Park.

The driver tried to correct but the vehicle went into oncoming lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

A passenger in the car that went out of control was killed. The drivers of both vehicles went to the hospital in unknown condition.

Peoria was closed between Mexico and Colorado avenues during the investigation.