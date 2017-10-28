× Halloween DUI enforcement underway across Colorado

DENVER – Law enforcement agencies from across Colorado are ramping up DUI patrols this Halloween weekend.

So if you’re out and about this weekend, you can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and extra law enforcement officers looking out for drunk drivers.

Last year, nearly 300 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

“We are dedicated to keeping them, and all Coloradans, safe from impaired drivers, and we have zero tolerance for those who choose to drive impaired, risking their lives and others,” Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT said.

The Drunk Drivers Beware: Halloween DUI Enforcement period runs through November 1 and includes 113 law enforcement agencies in Colorado.

Click here to access DUI enforcement period reports.