Greeley police shoot, kill suspect who 'brandished weapon' during chase

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police officers shot and killed a suspect who they said brandished a weapon during a chase early Saturday morning. Police said he was wanted on a parole violation for escapee from the Department of Corrections, among other things.

A statement from the Greeley Police Department said it started at about 11:20 p.m. Friday with a tip that a suspect wanted on two felony warrants was possibly armed with a handgun and was on his way to a mobile home in the 2600 block of 1st Street.

Officers arrived at that location and began watching it. At 1:45 a.m. Saturday the male suspect was seen entering a vehicle parked outside the mobile home.

The police statement said when they approached him to try to take him into custody, he backed his vehicle from the driveway and rammed an officer’s vehicle.

He let at a fast speed and officers began chasing him. “Moments later officers observed the suspect pointing a handgun out the driver’s side window. The pursuit continued for about eight minutes. The suspect took a circuitous route and headed back to the mobile home park,” A Greeley police spokesman said.

Officers caught up with him at the mobile home at about 1:55 a.m. “When they confronted him he failed to follow commands and submit to arrest; officers discharged their weapons.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s name, a male adult, hasn’t been released by the Weld County coroner yet. The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Greeley police said the suspect was wanted for the following:

Parole violation for escape out of the Department of Corrections

Felony warrant out of Larimer County for menacing

Previous offender in possession of weapon with notations of violent tendencies

Driving under revocation for previous DUI arrests