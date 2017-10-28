Fort Collins Shooting victim’s legacy lives on in CSU Ram Walk

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Still no motive from police more than a week after the Fort Collins shooting. A group came back from a night out when Michael Zamora opened fire, shooting three people, then himself.

One of the victim’s was Savannah McNealy, a senior at Colorado State University. Saturday was the first home football game since her death. Her legacy will now live on through one of the school’s game day traditions.

In the middle of all the game day action, is the Ram Walk.

“It’s the start of game day officially where we all come together,” CSU band member Peter Gaetz said.

It’s one of the school’s oldest traditions. Every home game, the band, cheerleaders, fan, and players walk to the stadium. New this year, is the orange strip with the fight song on it.

“She came to our creative director and said hey, what if we painted the street, and we’re like you can’t paint the street,” CSU’s VP of External Relations Tom Milligan said.

The mastermind behind the designs for the new game day feature was Savannah McNealy. One of two people shot and killed after a night out near campus. Even though McNealy is no longer with us, her artwork is.

“I didn’t know that it was her idea no, but it means so much more now that I do,” Gaetz said. “It’s her legacy”

“It’s a tradition that we’re definitely going to continue,” Milligan said. “She was a young woman, but she made a big impact.”

There was going to be a moment of silence at the game for McNealy. Instead, her family asked the school to arrange a big cheer in her honor.

The school is working on designs for a plaque that will honor McNealy’s life and her time on campus. It’ll be placed right at the end of the Ram Walk.