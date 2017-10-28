After equipment stolen, Parker community rallies around high school band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- The town of Parker rallied around the Legend High School Titan marching band as the students left for Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

The band is competing in the state championships at Falcon Stadium despite having their band equipment stolen.

The mayor and members of the Parker Police Department were there for the early morning pep rally.

This was the largest send-off ever for this marching band.

As reported last week by FOX31, thieves broke into two sheds behind the school and stole band equipment.

There are still no arrests in the case and police, parents and students are hoping anyone with information will step forward.