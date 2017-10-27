Wisconsin man gets locked in store cooler, drinks beer then bolts

MARSHFIELD, Wisc. — A man who got trapped in a Wisconsin convenience store cooler Tuesday night made the best of a potentially scary situation. Instead of panicking…he got drunk.

Jeremy Van Ert, 38, stopped into a Kwik Trip store to buy beer. When he went into the store’s cooler to retrieve his beverage of choice, the cooler door closed behind him, locking him in.

Van Ert reportedly proceeded to drink three cans of Four Loko and an 18-ounce can of beer.

While the man may have been living it up while locked in the cooler, he wasn’t actually trapped. The store is open 24 hours a day and police say Van Ert just needed to knock on the cooler’s glass door to get the attention of an attendant.

Six hours after he entered the cooler, Van Ert was found by another customer.

Employees opened the door and say Van Ert left without paying for his drinks. Staff at the store also say the man toppled and damaged three 30-packs of beer.

Van Ert was charged with retail theft and was later picked up and arrested on a probation hold.