Three people sentenced in unrelated child pornography crimes

DENVER – Three defendants in unrelated cases were sentenced this week for child pornography crimes after the cases were investigated by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

54-year-old Paul Lee of Parker was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to access with intent to view child pornography.

Lee purchased a Chromebook in the summer of 2016 so he could access child pornography. At the time, Lee was on probation in Adams County for attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

According to his plea agreement, he searched the internet for child pornography involving boys 12 to 15, downloading videos on average of three times per week.

Sharee Equdzi-Acquah,48, of Westminster, was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Equdzi-Acquah traded child pornography with multiple other people using an application on her cellular phones. She shared dozens of images of child pornography online.

She also engaged in graphic chats with others about having sex with children. The defendant chatted with a man about having a child they could molest together.

She used cloud storage, foreign emails, and foreign cloud storage in both New Zealand and in Russia.

Damian Smith, 44, of Denver, was sentenced to serve 97 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

An undercover FBI worked online to successfully connect to the defendant’s computer and download hundreds of child pornography files that he made available for sharing.

Smith had been looking at and downloading child pornography for over 10 years.

He logged in daily, indiscriminately downloading all ages of child pornography, from toddler porn to “granny” porn.

His laptop had over 160,000 images and 1,032 videos. A hard drive also belonging to Smith had over 15,000 images of child pornography.

“This week’s sentences handed down represent the FBI’s dedication to pursuing those intent on harming children,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers. “The identification and apprehension of child predators roaming our communities is a priority for the FBI. These cases should serve as a deterrent to those who utilize the Internet to promote the victimization of children.”

These cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation.