ESTES PARK, Colo. — There are more than just panoramic views surrounding the 140 rooms of Estes Park’s Stanley Hotel.

“You know the Stanley is an iconic building, an iconic location,” said Alexander Philippe, creative director for the Stanley Film Center.

After all, the Stanley Hotel is the inspiration behind Stephen King’s “The Shining.”

“People love to be freaked out and really horror kind of triggers our deepest emotions,” said David Ciani, general manager of the hotel. “Over the last 30 or so years, we’ve just had an overwhelming amount of people who’ve come to visit [King’s] inspiration.”

For Coloradans new to the state, here’s a look at the true story behind the Shining’s haunted hotel.