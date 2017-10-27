× Teen accused of killing younger brother, sister formally charged with murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man who has admitted he stabbed his younger siblings to death and his father in the neck was formally charged with murder Friday.

Malik Murphy, 19, was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of 5-year-old Sophia Murphy and 7-year-old Noah Murphy, and one count of attempted murder for stabbing his father Jefferson “Vinnie” Murphy in the neck on Oct. 17.

Jefferson Murphy survived.

According to a police affidavit, Jefferson Murphy said he woke up to screaming in the basement. He told police his son began stabbing him when he confronted him.

According to the affidavit, Murphy told detectives he had planned to kill his entire family, then bury them in the backyard because he wanted to be alone at the residence.

Murphy also told police he bought the knife at a Walmart store several months ago.

Mother Melissa Murphy said the family “missed the signs” and didn’t understand Malik Murphy had “grandiose thoughts of murder” otherwise he never would have been in their home.

A preliminary hearing was set for February.