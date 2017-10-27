Snow moves out, temperatures drop; weekend to be warmer, drier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front that brought a quick burst of snow to the Denver metro area on Thursday night has moved out, leaving behind clear skies and cold temperatures.

Readings fell into the teens at Denver International Airport on Friday morning, with highs only forecast to reach the mid-40s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

On Friday morning, the low dropped to 13 degrees, a 71-degree drop in temperatures at the airport, the official recording station for the city, in the past 36 hours.

On Wednesday, Denver set a record high of 84 degrees.

Skies will start clear, then high clouds will spread in on Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks to be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s, then sunny and warmer on Sunday with highs pushing toward 70.

The mountains will get into the 30s and 40s on Friday with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon.

A few snow showers are possible overnight into Saturday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor and to the north.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s with winds 20-56 mph above treeline.

The next best chance for snow will arrive Monday. Temperatures will fall ahead of light snow.

There's a low chance for a few snow showers on Halloween with temperatures only in the 30s for trick-or-treaters.

