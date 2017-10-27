That Halloween pumpkin you have sitting on the porch is a good eight to ten pounds so why not use it for a workout before heading out for Trick or Treating. The owner of Pearl Street Fitness and one of his trainers show us the best fat burning moves. #FitnessFriday
Pumpkin workouts
-
Pumpkin Stair Workout
-
Manic Training Fort Collins
-
DYI Fitness Wear
-
Bad Axe Throwing workout
-
So much more than Pilates
-
-
Fitness Friday: Baby Volo at Atherial Fitness
-
Everyday Fit-Halloween Pumpkin Workout & More!
-
Before you start that diet
-
MedFit tip of the week
-
Chris and Heidi Powell deliver dinner
-
-
Fitness Friday: Ax Throwing Open House
-
MedFit tip of the week
-
Med-Fit tip of the week