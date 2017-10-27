Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit an killed by a vehicle on Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

The accident happened about 4:30 a.m. on the Federal Boulevard bridge over U.S. 36. Police said it appeared the pedestrian stepped off the median before being hit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released.

Southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard were closed at Cottonwood Drive and the ramp from westbound U.S. 36 to southbound Federal was also closed.

Northbound lanes were closed at U.S. 36. There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating, police said.