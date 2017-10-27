Photos: Look inside the $750,000 St. Jude Dream Home and learn how to win it

DENVER — It’s 3,400 square feet, has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths with a three-car garage, and it could be yours.

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is custom crafted by Oakwood Homes.

You can buy tickets to enter to win the Dream Home and other great prizes, and it all benefits the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The $750,000 house is nestled in the very secluded and gated community in Commerce City called The Gallery at Reunion.

The look and feel of the 3,400 square foot abode is modern farmhouse. It has an eat-in kitchen, spa like bathrooms and a masterful bedroom suite.

Furnishings and accents are provided by Furniture Row and include all the necessities as well as the little details that make a house a home.

Open house tours are now being held and will continue through Dec. 3. You can visit the home on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tours won’t be held Thanksgiving weekend.

The house is located at:

The Gallery in Reunion

16270 Fairway Drive

Commerce City, CO 80022

Visit the St. Jude Dream Home website to buy a ticket for a chance to win it.