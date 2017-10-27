“Hipster Bandit” robs two King Soopers in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – The case name sounds a little funny, “King Soopers Hipster Bandit.”

But this is no joke.

According to Lakewood Police, a man has robbed two King Soopers in Lakewood, four times over the last few months … one of them three times.

“In each incident the suspect approached the service desk and waited for it to be clear of other people before contacting the cashier, he often appears to be talking on the phone while he waits for his opportunity,” Lakewood Police said in a release.

Police said each time the suspect then handed the cashier a tote bag with a note demanding money.

The suspect hit the King Soopers at 1545 South Kipling on July 18 and the King Soopers at 1927 South Wadsworth on July 21, September 5 and October 25.

Lakewood Police said all the incidents happened between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

If you know anything you’re asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or Detective Jon Holloway at 303-987-7823 or jholloway@lakewoodco.org.