Glass replicas of Colorado's state flower made to benefit veterans

DENVER — One business is cranking out more than 1,200 glass flowers to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. ​

The artists at The Furnace in Lakewood are trying to make the perfect Columbine glass flower. The flower is a Colorado staple.

“They are so unique,” head gaffer and co-owner of The Furnace, Corey Silverman said.

The flowers aren’t for clients or any profits, but for our nation’s heroes.

“Each Columbine is the name of the World War I era replica dog tag of a Coloradan who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War I,” Executive Director of the Post 1 Foundation, Michael Mitchel said.

It’s a campaign the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1 started to honor the 100th year anniversary of Word War I. 1,290 Coloradans died while serving their country, so that is how many flowers will be made.

“The term ‘Never Forget’ started from World War I and it’s something we hold true today,” Mitchel said. “It’s also important to say to the future generations if your loved or if you yourself give the ultimate sacrifice, 100 years later you don’t be forgotten.”

All the money made from sales will help fund the VFW’s cause. This is an organization that helps veterans adjust when they get back home.

“My father-in-law was stationed in Germany for the Korean War, my father was drafted in the Vietnam era,” Silverman said.

Silverman is honored to hover over the hot furnace for our nations Veterans.

“WWI, WWII are very huge battles that would’ve changed our lives right now if we hadn’t fought them,” Silverman said.

If you want to purchase a flower you can visit the VFW post’s website.​

