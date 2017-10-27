Denver Zoo mourns loss of tiger that recently arrived from Russia

DENVER — The Denver Zoo announced Friday it had to euthanize “Martin,” a 3-year-old male Amur tiger.

Martin showed signs of decreased activity and lack of appetite earlier this week.

He received an exam Thursday that revealed severe anemia. Animal care and veterinary staff gave Martin a blood transfusion. One of the other male tiger’s was the blood donor.

Then test results showed he had an extremely aggressive form of leukemia. Cancer cells were in his blood, bone marrow and spleen. Specialists determined the cancer was terminal and he had lost his quality of life. They euthanized him Friday.

“To lose such a young and magnificent animal is a devastating loss for our team and our community,” said Vice President for Veterinary Medicine, Scott Larsen.

The tiger was born at Moscow Zoo in 2014 and just arrived in Denver from Russia on July 1 this year.

Denver Zoo visitors had not seen Martin yet as he was acclimating to his new home behind-the-scenes.

The tiger’s medical records from Moscow Zoo didn’t show any significant health conditions and his exam right before the trip to Denver was normal officials here said.

Staff says his decline was rapid. They described him as being shy but flirtatious.