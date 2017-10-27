Denver to participate in National Take Back Day with prescription drug drop-off locations

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can drop off old and unused prescription drugs at Denver police district stations and the police administration building.

The goal is to ensure the safe disposal of prescription medicines to avoid the likelihood of misuse or abuse.

The sites cannot accept needles or sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, illicit drugs or pressurized canisters.

There are seven drop-off locations

District 1 : 1311 W. 46th Ave.

: 1311 W. 46th Ave. District 2 : 3921 Holly St.

: 3921 Holly St. District 3 : 1625 S. University Blvd.

: 1625 S. University Blvd. District 4 : 2100 S. Clay St.

: 2100 S. Clay St. District 5 : 4685 Peoria St.

: 4685 Peoria St. District 6 : 1566 Washington St.

: 1566 Washington St. Police administration building: 1331 Cherokee St.

During a Drug Take Back Day in April, the DEA said law enforcement agencies collected 900,386 pounds of unwanted medicines — enough to fill 193 police SUVs.