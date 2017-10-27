Deals and freebies for Halloween

DENVER – – There’s a lot more than just free candy for trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

With American’s projected to spend $9.1 billion on Halloween in 2017 – everybody is looking for the best deals to save money during the holiday.

From discounted burritos to free pancakes – there’s a lot of scary good deals this Halloween.

Applebee’s – Kids can eat free with a free kids meal at Applebee’s all weekend from Saturday, Oct. 28 through Tuesday, Oct. 31. The offer is good for children 12 and under and at participating locations only. For the adults, it is also the last day of its month-long Dollaritas – a margarita for just $1.

Bass Pro Shops – Children can get a free 4×6 photo with the Peanuts characters from Oct. 27-31. The retailer is also giving away a free Halloween lanyard to the first 100 kids to have their photo taken each day. There will also be games at the event where additional prizes are given away.

Baskin-Robbins – All customers can get regular and kid-sized ice cream scoops for just $1.31 as part of their “Celebrate 31” deal. The company has offered this deal on the 31st of every month.

BurgerFi – If you dress in a costume on Halloween you can get a free small custard at participating locations.

Chipotle – The Denver-based Mexican food chain is bringing back its BOOrito deal, in which customers can stop by the restaurant in a costume on Halloween and purchase a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for just $3. You can also enter to win free burritos for a year by texting the word “BOORITO” to 888222 by Oct. 31.

Chuck E. Cheese – Every day in October kids dressed in a costume can get 50 free tickets. The deal is good once per day at participating locations only.

IHOP – Children 12 and younger can get a free “scary face pancake” from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween at participating locations. The scary face pancake features strawberries, Oreo cookies, whipped topping, and candy corn.

Papa Murphy’s – Now through Halloween you can get a Jack-O-Lantern pizza – a pepperoni pizza in the shape of a pumpkin with black olives for eyes. A large is $8 and a family size is $10.

PetSmart – If you dress your pet in a costume on Saturday between 12 and 3 p.m., you can get their picture taken with PetSmart’s Chance the Dog and you can get a free pet collar safety light along with coupons for Halloween apparel and treats.

Pizza Hut – The pizza chain is offering 25 percent off online orders when you use the code SCARYGOOD25 through Halloween.

Red Robin – Oct. 26 through Halloween, get 15 percent off to-go online orders with promo code SPOOKY15. The offer is not good for dine-in visits. Plus, if you buy a $25 limited-edition Thor: Ragnarok Red Robin gift card gift card, you will get a free movie ticket to the film.

Sawaya Law Firm – The Sawaya Law Firm is extending their free cab ride program to Halloween this year. You simply call a cab to go home, pay the cab driver, and send the bill to the law firm for reimbursement. The deal is good for a one-way ride to your home up to $35.