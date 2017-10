Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- The Boulder County coroner identified a climber who died after falling from the First Flatiron Thursday.

He was 31-year-old Erik Kleiber from Boulder.

A witness called 911 to report someone fell at about 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vicente Arenas met with an expert climber Friday who wanted to share some safety information. It's in the video clip.