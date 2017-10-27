Business is booming in Denver and these tips will help entrepreneurs take advantage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's hard to miss all the growth in our area. You can see construction and new businesses popping up all the time.

“There’s an amazing energy,” leadership and management expert Chris Hallberg said. “It’s really hot right now, look at downtown.”

In just about every neighborhood, something new is on the way.

“If somebody wanted to start a business, there’s no shortage of opportunity,” Hallberg said.

There is a long list of reasons why Denver is the perfect place to start something new. Some would argue it's the weather or laid back lifestyle.

Hallberg agrees with all of those things. He says technology companies are known to thrive in our area, but that's not the only avenue people should explore. He says a lot of different industries do well here.

“Just because the ecosystem is so rich, there’s an opportunity for other businesses to serve other businesses while they service ultimately their end user.”

One team in town, Advision, learned it's not enough to just be in a great market.

“You have to get out, you have to meet people, find the right people, and bring the right people in to your company,” Advision President Matt Walde said.

When the marketing company first started there were bumps in the road.

“No discipline, no rules, no titles embarrassingly, no mission, no values,” Walde said.

That's until they changed some things around. New expectations, some new employees and a positive work environment.

The group worked with Hallberg to fine tune things and in about a year, the company doubled its earnings.

“The climate is good and there’s a lot of opportunity, but you have to execute to win,” Hallberg said.

Hallberg says it's helpful to instill a basic process into your company's workflow. He also suggests looking at things long term.

​At the end of the day, business is business and no matter where you are, the industry is hard. According to Hallberg, you have a nice shot of success in a place like Denver, Colorado.