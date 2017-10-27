Broomfield voting on controversial oil and gas measure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Broomfield County in Colorado is no stranger to oil and gas controversy.

Earlier this week, the City Council voted to approve new oil and gas wells near the Adams County line, despite many residents in Adams County objecting.

Now it's their ballot measure that is taking center stage.

Measure 301 would require council to take into account the health and safety of residents before approving any new well.

"For me personally it's just taking into consideration, we have so many kids and young children that can be affected by air quality that can be affected by water sources," Kristen Logan, who is in support of the measure, said.

As you might suspect the oil and gas industry is not thrilled with the effort.

Vital Colorado, a pro oil and gas group, has pumped in $100,000 in recent days. The Colorado Petroleum Council has donated $140,000.

"My take is it will probably pass," Greg Stokes, a council member, said.

Stokes however is against the proposal -- believing local governments do not have the power to restrict the oil and gas industry, only the state does.

"I actually voted against it," Stokes said.

"It would be basically saying Broomfield can set the speed limit on I-25 to 15 mph to save lives," Stokes said.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association released the following statement:

“The measure to amend Broomfield’s city charter is a clear attempt to overrun the state’s legal authority and ignores the collaborative progress Broomfield leaders have made over the past year developing recommendations for future energy development within the community. Question 301 is an affront to that collaboration, led by a divisive group of anti-oil and gas activists who will only be happy with an outright ban of one of Colorado’s most critical industries." – Dan Haley, President & CEO, COGA