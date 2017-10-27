Broncos’ stadium assistant turf manager dies after cancer battle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The assistant turf manager at Sports Authority Field at Mile High has died.

Luke Kellerman, 34, died Thursday after battling colon cancer that had kept him from taking care of the field at Sports Authority Field at Mile High this season.

On Oct. 15, Kellerman returned to the stadium and was honored as part of the “Fight Like A Bronco” platform to recognize all cancer survivors.

The platform spurred the NFL to begin its “A Crucial Catch” campaign to recognize those fighting multiple types of cancer and not just breast cancer, long a league priority.

Kellerman was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago. He is survived by his wife, Katie.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.