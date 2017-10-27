Boulder coroner: Son of former Fox News personality Eric Bolling died of accidental overdose

BOULDER, Colo. — The son of former Fox News personality Eric Bolling died of an accidental overdose, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Eric Chase Bolling, 19, was found in an apartment building near 28th Street Frontage Road and Village Drive on Sept. 8. He was a student at the University of Colorado.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was mixed drug intoxication that included a combination of cocaine, fentanyl and THC as well as traces of a drug to treat anxiety.

Eric Bolling took to Twitter after the announcement was made.

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

The announcement came on the same day President Donald Trump declared the country’s opioid epidemic a public health emergency.

Bolling left Fox News in September after the Huffington Post reported he sent lewd photos to female colleagues.

Bolling has filed a defamation lawsuit against the writer of the article.