Arvada officer gives compassionate hug to nervous second-grader on firehouse tour

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada police officer gave a nervous second-grader a hug and some much-needed support while on a tour of a firehouse on Thursday.

In a post to its Facebook page, the Arvada Fire Department said a group of second-graders walked to Station 4 for a tour.

One student wasn’t ready to go in, but officer Brad Gagon, who came with the students, was ready to help out the boy.

The fire department captured a photo of Gagon kneeling and hugging the boy, telling him, “Come meet my friends. They are really great.”