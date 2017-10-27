Alcohol, speed suspected in rollover crash near Civic Center Park that sends 2 to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people were injured in a rollover crash near Civic Center Park on Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened at West Colfax Avenue and Bannock Street northwest of the park.

When crews arrived, the vehicle was on fire, police said. Crews were able to cut the driver out of the vehicle.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash. The vehicle was seen speeding on Colfax before the crash, police said.

The names, ages and gender of the two people who were injured were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.