Woman says thieves bought $5,200 in gift cards minutes after stealing her purse

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora police investigators are looking into a case in which thieves stole a woman's wallet and bought $5,200 in gift cards in just 17 minutes.

The victim spoke with FOX31 but asked to remain anonymous, fearful the criminals could retaliate because they have her ID and information. She said she was at Costco when she noticed her wallet was missing. By that time, surveillance shows the criminals were already at a nearby Target, purchasing $5,200 in gift cards on her company card.

"Obviously this is how they make a living," said the woman.

Last week, a similar incident happened at an Edgewater King Soopers. A woman's wallet was stolen from her shopping cart. Police said the criminals took her credit cards to Target and purchased $2,000 in gift cards.

Aurora Police said other jurisdictions are looking into similar crimes. All the departments are now working together to see if the same people are behind the crimes or if it's being done by a group.

Kenneth Forrest with the Aurora Police Department said the thieves buy gift cards because it's easy for them to purchase them quickly before the credit cards are shut off. Then, it gives criminals more time to shop for items like iPads, electronics, etc. to purchase with the gift cards or they sell the gift cards online.

"They can get it quick and then use it to purchase high dollar value items," said Forrest.

The victim tells FOX31 she's surprised a cashier didn't find it suspicious someone was trying to purchase $5,200 in gift cards. She hopes her story is a reminder to all stores to be more diligent in these situations.

"I don’t want this to happen to other people," said the victim.

If you recognize the people shown in the surveillance video, please contact Aurora Police.