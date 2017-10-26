Vice President Pence raises money for GOP in Denver amid protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Vice President Mike Pence was greeted with chants of "shame" Thursday at the Denver Marriott Tech Center by 106 protestors dressed as handmaids.

Inside the hotel, it was a much more friendly audience.

Following a tour of Lockheed Martin, Pence spoke at a Colorado GOP fundraising dinner.

Organizers say it was the first high profile visit for a Colorado State GOP fundraiser in over ten years.

"I stand with the Colorado Republican Party," Pence said to a crowd of about 300.

Much of Pence's speech was familiar rhetoric, often heard at party events like this.

Pence boasted about President Trump's defense of life, support for the second amendment, and selection of Colorado Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Pence also spending time address the President's tax plan - which cleared a key hurdle in Congress Thursday.

"We will cut out all the hand outs, the carve outs, the loopholes that benefit the wealthy. We will make it so 9 out of 10 Americans can file a tax return on their own," Pence said to applause.

Republican Party officials shut down any criticism over enthusiasm for the event.

Previously, the party slashed prices to $150 to encourage more people to attend.

While some seats in the ballroom were empty Thursday, GOP officials declared the event a success - because of Pence's presence.

"The significance is he recognizes us as a key battleground state we got a key governor's race coming up," Jeff Hays, Chairman of the Colorado GOP Party, said.

Hays said most of the money raised will go toward next year's gubernatorial race.

Outside the hotel, protestors, mostly dressed as Handmaids to mock Pence's policies, gathered around a microphone for activists speeches.

"I think it's a little funny this is their marquee event and they can't even sells tickets which is why they had to drop the ticket price," Eric Walker, with the Colorado Democratic Party.