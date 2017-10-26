UFO sighting in Southern Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOOPER, Colo. -- Colorado's San Luis Valley is considered the 'UFO Hot Spot' of the nation. According to paranormal experts, there are more UFO sightings in the valley than anywhere else in America.

The unexplained is so popular there, a structure known as the UFO Watch Tower was created as a place for people to share their experiences.

It also logs sightings. Including a recent one that was spotted by two people.

