The Great Pumpkin Haul is a 2 mile jaunt through forests, open fields, over creeks, hay bales, and through the scenic Botanic Gardens. There is a catch though: you will be covering these two miles carrying your very own personal pumpkin! That’s right. Before the “Haul” you will have a chance to go pick out your very own pumpkin from Chatfield’s pumpkin patch (the pumpkin is included with entry). We will weigh it and mark it and you will be ready to go! Only the best Pumpkin Haulers will finish with out dropping their pumpkin!

The Great Pumpkin Haul is Saturday at Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield (Wadsworth and Deer Creek Canyon).

Prices range from $45 to $50. Kids 5 & Under are free, or $15 with shirt and medal.

Discount for views. Save $10 today only (last day of registration) with code: DAYBREAKHAULS