× Teen injured in high school football practice faces uncertain road to recovery

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Cameron Shelly of Legacy High took a hit in practice three weeks ago that left him paralyzed from the neck down. The sophomore is showing signs of progress but is facing a very long and uncertain road to recovery.

Doctors say Shelly suffered from a serious injury to his spinal cord. The 16-year-old can’t feel parts of his body from the neck down. It’s not clear if he will ever fully regain strength and movement to his arms and legs.

Shelly will stay at Craig Hospital for the next three months and he faces months of therapy after that.

It’s a situation that’s enough to break anyone’s spirit, but not Shelly’s. An outpouring of support from his family, friends, and teammates have given him strength. His faith has given him a sense of peace.

“Weather I never to walk again or stand up again, I think we are fine to be OK with that,” explained Shelly.

His team of doctors and therapist at Craig Hospital are showing him every day, there is reason to hope.

“Even this morning we were doing some walking with this machine,” added Shelly.

“No matter the outcome, there are still options to enjoy life, and enjoy sports again.”

Shelly’s family may have to remodel his home to accommodate to his needs when he leaves the hospital. His mom has stopped working to be with her son as he recovers.

A family friend set up a You Caring donation page to help the family pay for Shelly’s recovery.