Suspects sought in smash-and-grab at Southwest Plaza J.C. Penney store

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are searching for four suspects after the J.C. Penney store at Southwest Plaza was hit in a smash-and-grab on Thursday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The burglary happened at 5:45 a.m. at the store at 8501 W. Bowles Ave.

The sheriff’s office said a red Chevrolet truck was seen backing up to the doors before ramming them open.

Four males were seen getting out and grabbing store merchandise. The truck then fled the scene.

Anyone who sees a red Chevrolet truck with rear-end damage is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-277-0211.