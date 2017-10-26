Survey finds Denver commute is No. 13 most stressful in country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Although motorists who battle the traffic along Interstate 25 may beg to differ, a new survey says Denver metro drivers don't have it as bad as it may seem.

Specialized staffing firm Robert Half surveyed 2,700 workers in 27 major U.S. cities to determine which cities have the longest and most stressful commutes.

The survey found that Denver workers spend an average of 46 minutes commuting to and from work, which ranks 17th among the cities surveyed. In addition, 32 percent of Denver workers believe their commute is too long, according to the survey.

“Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country with a high number of people moving here each day," said Karen Policastro, Denver senior regional president for Robert Half. "It’s no surprise that this growth has had an impact on traffic and commute times and these conditions can certainly play a part in a job seeker’s career decision.”

When it comes to stress levels, Denver ranks 13 - which was tied with Chicago and Boston. But, we all know it's easy to get stressed while stuck in traffic. Here's some tips how to ease that stress level heading into work or home.

"I think whether it's finding a blog, newscast, or a radio station that you enjoy listening to - there's a lot of morning shows out there [to make the commute less stressful]," said Christy Cole, the Denver branch manager for Robert Half.

"Maybe find someone from your neighborhood or office that you enjoy commuting with just to have a partner. Having someone to ride with helps that stress," Cole said.

Here's the top five cities that have the longest commute, according to the survey.

Washington D.C. (60 minutes in traffic on average) San Francisco (59 minutes) Chicago (58 minutes) New York City (57 minutes) Dallas (54 minutes)

The study found that those with the longest commutes didn't necessarily have the most stressful drives.

Los Angeles Miami Austin, Texas Phoenix San Francisco

To help ease the commute for some, more companies in the Denver metro area are offering things like working remotely or different shift times, such as 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid peak rush hours.

The accessibility to light rail has also become a factor with several companies offering employees RTD passes to encourage them to take public transportation.