× Superhero Heart Run

Get ready, Denver Superheroes! The 3rd Annual Superhero Heart Run is Sunday at Cherry Creek State Park!., Denver will be suiting up in superhero gear and capes to “Save the Day for Congenital Heart Defects“! Proceeds raised from this event will be utilized to provide support, education, research and create awareness for CHD, the most common birth defect worldwide. Families in Colorado will benefit directly through the programs and services provided by Pediatric Congenital Heart Association of Colorado and Heart Heroes, Inc.

What: Super Hero Heart Run Denver 2017

When: October 29th at 2:00 p

Where: Cherry Creek State Park

Cost: Adults $25/ Kids 2-12 $10/ Heart Heroes FREE