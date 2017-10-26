Recall alert: Fisher-Price Soothing Motion Seats

Fisher-Price has issued a recall for around 65,000 Soothing Motions Seats due to a fire hazard.

36 instances of the product overheating have been reported, including one in which a fire was sparked inside the motor housing, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled products were sold nationwide between November 2015 and October 2017.

The majority of the Soothing Motions Seats were sold in the United States. Only around 2,000 were sold in Canada.

The following model numbers are being recalled:

CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22

Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39

You can contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 or online for a full refund.