Maroon 5 to make tour stop in Denver

DENVER — Maroon 5 will stop in Denver next year, the band announced Thursday.

The Red Pill Blues tour includes a stop at the Pepsi Center on Sept. 9. Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels will be the supporting act.

Tickets for the show are priced at $49.50, $69.50, $99.50 and $149.50, and go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. American Express cardholders will have access to a presale on Monday.

The band’s new 33-date North American tour announcement comes a day before their sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues,” is released.

Tickets purchased between Monday and Nov. 10 are bundled with a free download or physical copy of “Red Pill Blues,” according to Rolling Stone.

Maroon 5 has won three Grammy Awards and have sold more than 20 million albums. The band also has had 12 songs reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.