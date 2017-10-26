Kellogg’s apologizes for ‘racist’ Corn Pops boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Kellogg’s, the world's largest cereal-maker, is making changes after someone called the art on its Corn Pops boxes racially insensitive.

The controversy is over a game on the back.

The little Corn Pop characters are doing different activities such as shopping and playing in the arcade.

Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism” because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor.

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Kellogg’s responded to the tweet saying it is committed to diversity and inclusion, and it will update the artwork.

Kellogg’s said the new artwork will reach stores soon.

"Kellogg Company has respect for all people, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion has long been a top priority," spokesman Kris Charles told USA Today.

"We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely."