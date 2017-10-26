× Hiker dies after fall at Flatirons in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker died after a fall on the Flatirons in Boulder County Thursday according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness called 911 to report someone fell off the First Flatiron.

Cold, snowy weather conditions were hampering responders. They had to hike about one mile to reach the victim.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office did not have information about how fall the hiker fell or what the person was doing prior to falling.

This is the second hiker death on the Flatirons this year. A 17-year-old boy fell to his death while free climbing near the first Flatiron in August.

This story is developing and it will be updated when additional information is available.