Family of man who fell to death at Mile High files lawsuit against stadium district

DENVER – The family of a man who fell about who fell about 60 feet to his death at Sports Authority Field at Mile High has filed a lawsuit against the stadium.

36-year-old Jason Coy fell about 60 feet at the stadium following a Broncos game on Oct. 24, 2016. At the time, officials said Coy was sitting on a railing in a stairwell on the north side of the stadium just after the game ended about 9:45 p.m. when he fell.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Denver District Court on Tuesday on behalf of his family and sues the stadium district along with several others, including Bowlen Sports Inc. and Stadium Management Company, which operates the stadium.

The lawsuit alleges that the staircase where Coy fell did not have a guardrail to prevent fans from falling.

According to the lawsuit the stairs had “inadequate staircase railings” which “constituted an unreasonable risk of injury or death to patrons.”

The lawsuit claims that the defendants should have known about the design flaw and safety risk of the staircases.

It seeks damages suffered as a result of Coy’s death including compensation of Coy’s lost wages.

Coy suffered several blunt force injuries to his body from the fall before being pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2016.

At his time of death, Coy’s wife was a stay-at-home mom with children ages 11, 8, 5, 2 and 6 months.

The stadium district has not commented on the lawsuit.