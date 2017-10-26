× Disabled woman charged $10,000 for medical bill she doesn’t owe

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield woman reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers, in tears over $10,000 in medical bills she’s not responsible for paying.

Melissa Martin is on disability after nearly losing her life because of a blocked kidney.

Now she’s dealing with more stress than she ever imagined after a billing mix up at her insurance company.

“It is just embarrassing that you reach a point of desperation that you turn to a TV station to try to help you.”

Melissa is being threatened by creditors for not paying $10,000 in medical bills she says should have been paid by her United Healthcare plan.

She is under immense stress, “I don’t sleep at night I’m scared to check my mail.”

The confusion surrounds an error that named Melissa’s Medicare plan as her primary health insurance plan, rather than United Healthcare.

Neither party was paying the medical bills she accumulated.

FOX31 obtained documents showing the Kidney Stone Center, where Melissa’s treatment was provided, contacted United Healthcare several times, asking them to process the charges.

The Problem Solvers contacted United Healthcare, which investigated the claims then provided us with this statement saying, “Once we were able to clear up the confusion regarding Ms. Martin`s coverage, we were able to pay her claims promptly. We encourage people who have more than one insurance plan to call the number on each of their cards to clarify which policy applies.”

Melissa was overjoyed to learn the mistake was verified and her claims taken care of, exclaiming through tears, ”Oh my gosh I’m so excited!”

She said she is happy she never gave up trying to get the case resolved. “I tried everything, you guys are just awesome thank you, I can’t thank you enough.”