Lori Dostaler, the creator of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us how to make Crock Pot Chili & Hot Dogs.
Easy Crock Pot Chili
-- 1 lb ground beef
-- 1 onion, chopped
-- 1 gr pepper, OR 1 4 oz. can chopped green chiles
-- 1 1/2 tsp salt
-- 1 tsp cumin
-- 2-3 Tbsp chili powder
-- 2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
-- 29 oz can tomato sauce
-- 3 16 oz cans of kidney beans
-- 14.5 oz diced tomatoes
-- 6 oz tomato paste
Brown the hamburger, onion, and peppers together; drain; put in slow cooker. Stir in remaining ingredients.
Cover. Cook High 3 hours; Low 7-8 hours
Top with favorites--cheddar, sr cream, onion. Enjoy!
Slow Cooker Hot Dogs
Put a package of hot dogs in the slow cooker; Do NOT add water. High 2 hours; Low 4 hours
Hot Dogs for a Crowd Tip-- 60 hot dogs will fit in a 6qt slow cooker; stand them upright!
Enjoy with favorite toppings!