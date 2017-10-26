Crock Pot Chili & Hot Dogs

Posted 9:55 am, October 26, 2017

Lori Dostaler, the creator of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us how to make Crock Pot Chili & Hot Dogs.

Easy Crock Pot Chili

 

-- 1 lb ground beef

-- 1 onion, chopped

-- 1 gr pepper, OR 1 4 oz. can chopped green chiles

-- 1 1/2 tsp salt

--  1 tsp cumin

--  2-3 Tbsp chili powder

--  2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

--  29 oz can tomato sauce

--  3 16 oz cans of kidney beans

--  14.5 oz diced tomatoes

--  6 oz tomato paste

 

Brown the hamburger, onion, and peppers together; drain; put in slow cooker.  Stir in remaining ingredients.

Cover. Cook High 3 hours; Low 7-8 hours

Top with favorites--cheddar, sr cream, onion. Enjoy!

 

 

Slow Cooker Hot Dogs

 

Put a package of hot dogs in the slow cooker; Do NOT add water.  High 2 hours; Low 4 hours

 

Hot Dogs for a Crowd Tip--  60 hot dogs will fit in a 6qt slow cooker; stand them upright!

 

Enjoy with favorite toppings!

 