Lori Dostaler, the creator of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us how to make Crock Pot Chili & Hot Dogs.

Easy Crock Pot Chili

-- 1 lb ground beef

-- 1 onion, chopped

-- 1 gr pepper, OR 1 4 oz. can chopped green chiles

-- 1 1/2 tsp salt

-- 1 tsp cumin

-- 2-3 Tbsp chili powder

-- 2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

-- 29 oz can tomato sauce

-- 3 16 oz cans of kidney beans

-- 14.5 oz diced tomatoes

-- 6 oz tomato paste

Brown the hamburger, onion, and peppers together; drain; put in slow cooker. Stir in remaining ingredients.

Cover. Cook High 3 hours; Low 7-8 hours

Top with favorites--cheddar, sr cream, onion. Enjoy!

Slow Cooker Hot Dogs

Put a package of hot dogs in the slow cooker; Do NOT add water. High 2 hours; Low 4 hours

Hot Dogs for a Crowd Tip-- 60 hot dogs will fit in a 6qt slow cooker; stand them upright!

Enjoy with favorite toppings!