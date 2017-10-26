Cold front to bring snow, wind, big temperature drop to Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front will dive in from the north on Thursday, quickly increasing cloud cover, kicking up winds, dropping temperatures and bringing a chance of snow to the Denver metro area and the Front Range.

Temperatures reached the mid-50s early Thursday morning ahead of the cold front, but they will plunge into the 30s by the afternoon.

Rain showers will quickly change to snow and last into the evening before slowly ending.

The prime snow window will be noon to 6 p.m.

Only one-half inch of accumulation, mainly on grassy areas, is possible in the city, but there will be a lot of melting after record-high temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday.

With snow in the forecast after a record high it had us wondering, what is the warmest temp within 24hr of measurable snow in Denver? #cowx pic.twitter.com/GttlmHKNPZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 26, 2017

A few inches of accumulation are still possible south and west of downtown Denver, mainly on grassy areas. The higher totals of up to 5 inches look to fall over the foothills west of the city.

The mountains can expect 1-6 inches of snow through Thursday night before temperatures drop into the teens and single digits in the valleys.

The weekend looks to be dry with clouds on Saturday and sunshine on Sundays. Highs will get into the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

There's still a possibility of snow and cold temperatures for Halloween with wind.

