CDOT executive director Shailen Bhatt resigns

DENVER — Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shailen Bhatt has resigned, effective in December, Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Thursday.

“Shailen’s innovation and drive has pushed the Department of Transportation to work tirelessly to stand up a transportation network that can meet the needs of Colorado,” Hickenlooper said.

“We wish him the best and can only say ‘watch out’ as he brings his expertise and creativity to a new set of challenges.”

Bhatt will become president and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America.

CDOT deputy executive director and Chief Operating Officer Mike Lewis has been named interim director.

Bhatt was appointed to the position in February 2015, and the department achieved transportation upgrades to enhance travel throughout the state.

“While we can point to the many projects we have begun and successfully completed, my highest regards are for the people and relationships we have built,” Bhatt said. “I always say that a DOT exists to save lives and make people’s lives better.”