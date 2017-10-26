× 4-year-old who was hit, dragged by minivan suffered bruises, 3rd degree burns

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 4-year-old boy was struck by a minivan and dragged a short distance while in a crosswalk in front of an elementary school in Westminster on Wednesday morning.

The boy, Max, suffered scrapes to his head and ears, 3rd degree burns on his leg from the cars exhaust pipe, and bruises all over his body.

Max was walking to pre-school at Skyline Vista Elementary School in Westminster with his aunt and cousins when a driver made a turn into the crosswalk where they were walking.

Max was struck by a minivan, dragged a short distance while in a crosswalk, and pinned under the vehicle.

He will have to have skin taken from his back and grafted onto his leg but is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver was cited for careless driving resulting in injury and failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. The woman was dropping off kids at the school and had kids in the car with her when the accident happened.