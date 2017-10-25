× Woman warns don’t fall for trap in scam email claiming to be from Netflix

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — At first – there was nothing strange about a message in Amy Sloan’s inbox.

In her home in Castle Rock, she told us, “It looked like a Netflix email to me.”

But then she the saw internet streaming company had put a hold on her account.

Sloan said, “I thought that’s kind of weird because I hadn’t changed anything.”

So, Sloan contacted Netflix – which said the email was not from them.

Instead, it was part of a phishing scam attempt to get her personal information.

BBB Denver/Boulder spokesperson Krista Ferndelli said, “It’s very very common. We see it all the time.”

“Be very suspicious of unsolicited email or of emails that don’t already have your personally identifiable information.”

In other words, companies you do business with should already have your personal information.

Ferndelli added, “They get you because they either promise some kind of punishment, or they promise a reward like gifts cards or trips.”

In Sloan’s case, she later realized the word “hold” in the Netflix address – which is usually something else.

The BBB says if you think there’ something suspicious, call the company it’s supposed to be from, like Sloan did.

It was a close call for her.

She laughed out loud saying “yesterday would have been a very stressful day” if she had given away her info.

She is so glad she didn’t fall for the trap.

So far, this year in the Denver/Boulder area there have been 224 phishing scams reported.