Warm before the storm: Near-record highs for Denver ahead of chance of snow

DENVER -- Temperatures will surge to near-record highs in Denver and across the Front Range on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that could bring snow on Thursday.

The high temperature at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, is expected to be 78 degrees. The record high for Wednesday is 80, set in 2007.

But some communities in the metro area could reach 80 to 81 degrees, with warmer temperatures in other areas.

It will be sunny across the metro area and windy, with gusts at times up to 35 mph.

But things change late Thursday morning with the second shot of snow for Denver this season.

A cold front will move in from the north, quickly increasing cloud cover and wind speeds, and dropping temperatures.

Temperatures will reach the upper 40s early in the morning before falling back in the afternoon.

Rain showers will quickly change to snow that will last into the evening before slowly ending late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Only about one-half inch of accumulation, mainly on grassy areas, is possible in the city and there will be a lot of melting given how warm it will be before the snow arrives.

A few inches of accumulation are possible mostly south and west of downtown Denver.

The mountains will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s on Wednesday. But as the cold front blows in Thursday, 1-6 inches of snow are expected to accumulate.

